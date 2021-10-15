Two people are dead after a passenger vehicle carrying five people collided with a train north of Toronto late Thursday night.

The collision happened on 5th Line of New Tecumseth in Simcoe County, west of Newmarket.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 11 p.m.

One female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were transported to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police said Friday that one of the patients who was transported to hospital has since died of their injuries.

Police are not identifying those who died until they have notified their families.

It is not yet clear how the vehicle ended up on the tracks as a train was coming.

“The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators attended the scene last night and commenced their investigation,” OPP said in a release. “No charges have been laid at this time as the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause.”

Police are asking any witnesses to contact investigators.