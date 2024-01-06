Two people have died in a fire that broke out at a home in Thornhill, paramedics say.

Fire crews from Toronto and Vaughan were called to a residence on Conley Street in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Dufferin Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, firefighters encountered the house fully engulfed. A search and rescue commenced on all three levels of the home, and two occupants were pulled out.

Paramedics said two people rescued from the residence were pronounced dead. A third person was treated at the scene and released.

Crews continue to knock down the fire. The cause, origin and circumstances are unknown.