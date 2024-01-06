Two people dead following house fire in Thornhill: paramedics
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Thornhill on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto)
Share:
Published Saturday, January 6, 2024 9:11PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 6, 2024 9:11PM EST
Two people have died in a fire that broke out at a home in Thornhill, paramedics say.
Fire crews from Toronto and Vaughan were called to a residence on Conley Street in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Dufferin Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, firefighters encountered the house fully engulfed. A search and rescue commenced on all three levels of the home, and two occupants were pulled out.
Paramedics said two people rescued from the residence were pronounced dead. A third person was treated at the scene and released.
Crews continue to knock down the fire. The cause, origin and circumstances are unknown.