Two people are dead after a collision in Mississauga Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Bristol Road West and Segriff Drive, east of Creditview Road, around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Peel police said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The Major Collision Bureau will be investigating.

Police have closed the roads in the area.

More to come.