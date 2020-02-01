Two people dead in Caledonia crash
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 1, 2020
Last Updated Saturday, February 1, 2020 11:15PM EST
Two people are dead after a pickup truck slammed into a tree in Caledonia Saturday night.
It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Greens Road in Haldimand County.
“OPP investigation, thus far, determined a pickup truck was westbound on Greens Road when it left the roadway and travelled into the ditch and struck a tree,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
Both the driver and the passenger were declared dead at the scene, police said.
OPP are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.