

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people are dead after a pickup truck slammed into a tree in Caledonia Saturday night.

It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Greens Road in Haldimand County.

“OPP investigation, thus far, determined a pickup truck was westbound on Greens Road when it left the roadway and travelled into the ditch and struck a tree,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Both the driver and the passenger were declared dead at the scene, police said.

OPP are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.