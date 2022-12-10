Two people have died in an early morning fire in Peel Region.

At 1:15 am. Saturday, Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services (MFES) were called to a house in Mississauga on Genovese Place near Annabelle Avenue, which is west of Mavis Road and south of Brittania Road West, for reports of the smell of smoke.

According to MFES, a one-alarm fire was found in an adjoining unit.

In a tweet, Mississauga fire said two persons were located in the dwelling with vital signs absent.

UPDATE: Fatal Fire - MFES responded to a reported house fire on Genovese Place. Two persons found in adjoining unit, both have been reported as vital signs absent. OFM notified. Senior Officer attending scene: Deputy Rob Grimwood. — Mississauga Fire (@MississaugaFES) December 10, 2022

Speaking with the media at the scene, Deputy Chief Rob Grimwood said the call came from the resident of a semi-detached home.

“We responded and upon our investigation we determined that the source of the smoke was actually coming from the adjacent unit from the one that made the call,” he said.

“Firefighters forced entry into that unit and proceeded into the basement where the fire was located, and sadly they’ve located and removed two victims who were both pronounced at the scene.”

No other injuries have been reported, he said.

Grimwood said despite being a double fatal incident, the actual fire conditions were “fairly minimal.”

“The fire had for the most part self-extinguished,” he said.

“Our crews completed overhaul, but the fire damage itself is contained to the basement and is relatively minor.”

Peel Regional Police are asking people to avoid the area.

FIRE

Area of Heatherleigh Ave. / Preston Manor Dr. Mississauga

2 parties are deceased

Ongoing Police/Fire investigation

Please avoid the area

C/R 1:15am

22-0408103 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 10, 2022

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

Investigators from Mississauga fire will also be invesetigating the origin, circumstances, and cause of this fatal fire.

Grimwood said November and December are typically the highest "loss of life" times of the year for Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services and urged people to have a working smoke alarm and a fire escape plan.

“People have a lot less time to escape a fire than they think and they need to be ready,” he said.

More to come. This is a developing story.