Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of King Vaughan Road and Pine Valley Drive, around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a crash.

York paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. They transported two others in hospital.

Police said a second person has died while another remains in hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have closed King Vaughan Road between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road.