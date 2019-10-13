Two people dead, one injured after two-vehicle collision in Vaughan
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 13, 2019 4:18PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 13, 2019 4:53PM EDT
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of King Vaughan Road and Pine Valley Drive, around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a crash.
York paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. They transported two others in hospital.
Police said a second person has died while another remains in hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police have closed King Vaughan Road between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road.