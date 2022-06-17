Two people are dead and two others are injured following an overnight crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga.

The collision, which the OPP said initially involved two vehicles then a third who collided with the stopped vehicles, happened on Thursday, June 16 around 10:45 p.m. in the highway’s east bound lanes at Cawthra Road.

Two people are dead, one person in critical condition. 10:30pm EB #QEW/Cawthra Rd. Two vehicle collision, three people involved, both vehicles blocking the left lane. Moments later a third vehicle collided into stopped vehicles. Driver of third vehicle minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/SixGD0oQFp — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 17, 2022

Peel paramedics confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

They also said one patient was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while another was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The OPP said the driver of the third vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Queen Elizabeth Way was closed for several hours in both directions between Dixie and Cawthra as police investigated. The highway reopened to traffic around 5 a.m.

More to come.