A man and a woman are facing drug charges after a weekend traffic stop in Oshawa.

Police say they stopped a vehicle for a highway traffic violation just before midnight on Saturday. During the investigation, police found “more than 15 grams” of fentanyl, 45 oxycodone pills, 10 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of cocaine and three grams of cannabis. Police say they also seized an unspecified amount of Canadian currency.

Serina Tough, 35, of Oshawa, has been charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available and one count of possession of cannabis with the purpose of selling.

She has been released on an undertaking.

Seamus Hale, 45, of Oshawa, has been charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of tracking, one count of possession of cannabis with the purpose of selling, possession of the proceeds of a crime and failure to comply with a release order.

He is being held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Durham Regional Police.