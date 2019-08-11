

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman are facing several gun-related charges after a fight in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning.

Toronto police said they were called around 2:25 a.m. in the area of Dundas Street East and George Street, east of Jarvis Street, for a person with a gun.

Police said two men became involved in a fight when one man produced a gun and pointed it at several people.

When police arrived, they arrested two people.

Daniel Papadopoylos of Toronto is facing 13 charges including charged with assault, pointing firearm, carrying concealed weapon and possession of restricted/prohibited firearm without holding a license.

Esther Linara of Toronto is facing four charges including possession of restricted/prohibited firearm without holding a license, and possession of weapon for committing an offence.

Both suspects have appeared in court on Sunday.

Toronto police is thanking the public for immediately calling 911, which assisted in locating both suspects.

"This resulted in a firearm being taken off the streets of Toronto, and preventing potential serious injuries or death," said police in a statement.