

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two people were found dead at a home in Ajax Wednesday morning and police are working to locate a suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle.

Homicide detectives were called to a home on Hilling Drive, in the area of Westney Road South and Lake Driveway West, at 11 a.m. for a report of “unknown trouble.”

Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos said two people, an adult female and a male were found dead inside.

A third person, a female, was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a Toronto hospital trauma centre.

Tudos said he didn’t know the extent of her injuries but said they would have been serious enough to warrant a transfer to a trauma centre.

Police would not confirm the ages of the three victims.

Tudos said a male suspect was seen leaving the home in a black vehicle. The car was later found in the area of Highway 401 and Brock Road unoccupied.

Police would not release any more information about the suspect, and Tudos said the suspect is not a threat to public safety and the incident was not “a random attack.”

“Right now we’re not releasing any details as far as names or other descriptors. Investigators are working on this right now and we don’t want to jeopardize their investigation by releasing that information at this point.”

Hilling Drive was blocked off by police and two ambulances were parked on the street.

“We came home for lunch and there were a few cop cars – none of this was roped off yet – there were just a few cop cars and a couple ambulances," the woman, who did not provide her name, told CP24. "That’s all I really know. They’re not telling us anything."

She said she believes the family who lives at the home surrounded by police tape has been in the neighbourhood for "a couple years."

"I think it’s a single mother and her two teenaged children, and that’s about all I know," she said. "The boy is in Grade 9 and the girl is a little bit older.”

OPP Const. Rob Knight said officers had closed the off ramp from the westbound Highway 401 to Brock Road in relation to the abandoned vehicle. The ramp was re-opened at about 2 p.m.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chopper 24 captured members of the emergency response unit and canine unit searching open areas near the ramp.

A CP24 reporter observed two men arrive at the home shortly after police and paramedics arrived. Both appeared emotional and were very distraught.

Tudos said they were both taken to a police station for questioning but he would not say how they were connected to the victims

He urged the suspect to turn himself in immediately.

“If the person responsible for this incident is watching or sees the news, we urge them to contact a lawyer or contact Durham Regional Police and turn themselves in,” Tudos said.