Two people found dead inside residence in Hamilton
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021 7:18PM EDT
Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a residence in Hamilton on Wednesday.
Officers were called to a home in the area of King and Locke streets just after 4 p.m.
When police arrived, two people were located dead. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
Police have not released any further details about the incident.