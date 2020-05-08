

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people are dead after a fire at a multi-unit dwelling in Brampton late Thursday night.

The fire broke out inside the building near Queen and Nelson streets at around 10:45 p.m.

Fire Chief Bill Boyes says that crews arrived on scene within about four minutes of getting the call.

“The crews were met with heavy smoke and flames upon arrival and they did a fantastic job of quickly depressing the fire,” he said. “Unfortunately when we made entry we did find two deceased individuals.”

Sources tell CP24 that a number of people got out safely, including an individual that was rescued from a third floor window.

The victims, meanwhile, were found deceased on the top floor.

The fire has since been knocked down, though crews remain on scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will be leading the investigation.

Queen Street remains closed from Mill to Elizabeth streets.