Two people have serious injuries after collision downtown
Two people are in hospital after two motorcycles collided at Yonge and Gerrard streets.
Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 7:29AM EDT
Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a collision downtown early Sunday morning.
The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. where two motorcycles collided at Yonge and Gerrard streets.
Toronto paramedics say two patients were taken to hospital in serious condition.
Northbound and southbound lanes in the area were closed for an investigation but have since reopened.