

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were rushed to hospital, one in serious condition, after a collision along a residential street in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning.

Police say that a total of three-vehicles were involved in the crash near Royal York Road and Kingsgrove Boulevard at around 9:20 a.m.

They say that one person was reportedly trapped following the collision but was freed by emergency crews.

Video footage from the scene shows one vehicle on its roof in the front yard of a home and another vehicle nearby with extensive damage to its front end.

Paramedics say that one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries while another was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Royal York Road is currently closed in both directions between Kingsgrove Boulevard and Usher Avenue as police conduct an investigation at the scene.