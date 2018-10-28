Two people hurt in rollover near Pearson International Airport
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 28, 2018 10:43PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 28, 2018 10:44PM EDT
Two people were rushed to hospital, one in critical condition, after a rollover near Pearson International Airport late Sunday night.
It happened near Airport Road and American Drive at around 9:45 p.m.
Peel paramedics say that an adult male was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition while a second patient was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
The intersection is closed as police investigate.