Two people in custody after man shot in downtown Toronto store
Police tape is seen around a downtown store where a shooting took place.
Published Saturday, January 6, 2024 5:39PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 6, 2024 5:39PM EST
Two people have been arrested following a shooting at a downtown store that left one man seriously injured Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police say it happened in the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m.
When officers arrived, they initially did not find a victim but located shell casings and recovered a firearm.
As well, officers took two people in custody at the scene.
A short time later, police say a victim with a gunshot wound was located.
According to Toronto paramedics, they transported a man in his 20s to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown.