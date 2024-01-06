Two people in custody after one person shot in downtown Toronto store
Published Saturday, January 6, 2024 5:39PM EST
Two people have been arrested following a shooting at a downtown store that left one person injured Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police say it happened in the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m.
When officers arrived, they initially did not find a victim but located shell casings and recovered a firearm.
As well, officers took two people in custody at the scene.
A short time later, police say a victim with a gunshot wound was located. There is no immediate word on their condition.