

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people are in hospital and a man is facing charges after an apparently random stabbing in Oshawa, Durham police say.

It happened in the area of Simcoe Street North and Robert Street Sunday evening.

Police said two people were stabbed by a man they didn’t know.

The victims were taken to a hospital in Oshawa. Police described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody and is facing a number of charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon and assault.

The motive for the stabbing is not yet known, police said.