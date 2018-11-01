Two people are in hospital after separate shootings at opposite ends of the city early Thursday morning.

The first shooting took place near Woodbine and Lumsden avenues at around 3:40 a.m.

Initial reports suggest that the shooting came in the wake of an altercation that the male victim had with a person in a vehicle, police say.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to hospital in unspecified condition.

The second shooting happened a little over an hour later in the downtown core.

Police say that the victim took themselves to a local hospital after being shot in the roadway near Bathurst and Adelaide streets at around 5 a.m.

They were then transported to a trauma centre via emergency run.

No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting.