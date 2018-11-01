

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people are in hospital after separate shootings at opposite ends of the city early Thursday morning.

The first shooting took place near Woodbine and Lumsden avenues at around 3:40 a.m.

Initial reports suggest that the shooting came in the wake of an altercation that the male victim had with a person in a vehicle, police say.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to hospital in unspecified condition.

The second shooting happened a little over an hour later in the downtown core.

Police say that the victim took themselves to a local hospital after being shot in the roadway near Bathurst and Adelaide streets at around 5 a.m.

They were then transported to a trauma centre via emergency run.

No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting.