Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a drive-by shooting in Scarborough Friday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to the McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East area at around 2:40 p.m. to respond to reports of shots being fired from a vehicle.

When they arrived, officers located two victims – a male and a female – suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the victims were in separate vehicles when they were shot.

Toronto paramedics said one of them was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, while the other was in serious condition.

Meanwhile, police have not released information on the suspect but said the vehicle involved is a black SUV.

Officers have since located several scenes on Ellesmere Road between McCowan and Markham roads.