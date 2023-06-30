Two people in hospital, including one in life-threatening condition after drive-by shooting in Scarborough
Published Friday, June 30, 2023 3:13PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 30, 2023 4:43PM EDT
Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a drive-by shooting in Scarborough Friday afternoon.
Toronto police said they were called to the McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East area at around 2:40 p.m. to respond to reports of shots being fired from a vehicle.
When they arrived, officers located two victims – a male and a female – suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the victims were in separate vehicles when they were shot.
Toronto paramedics said one of them was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, while the other was in serious condition.
Meanwhile, police have not released information on the suspect but said the vehicle involved is a black SUV.
Officers have since located several scenes on Ellesmere Road between McCowan and Markham roads.