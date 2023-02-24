Two people have been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a five-vehicle collision in Caledon.

It happened on Highway 10 near Olde Base Line Road just before 8 a.m.

So far the circumstances surrounding the collision are not clear.

Ontario Provincial Police say that Highway 10 is currently closed in both directions between Olde Base Line Road and Charleston Side Road for an investigation.

They say that the highway could remain closed “into the afternoon rush hour.”