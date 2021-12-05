Two people in their 20s have been critically injured in a shooting near a plaza in Brampton, Peel police say.

Emergency crews responded to a shooting call in the area of Central Park Drive and Graham Crescent, west of Torbram Road, just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and a woman shot.

Peel paramedics said they transported the two victims to a trauma hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police have not released suspect information but said a light-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area.