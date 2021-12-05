Two people in life-threatening condition after shooting near plaza in Brampton
Peel police are investigating a shooting at a plaza in Brampton on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Published Sunday, December 5, 2021 5:44PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 5, 2021 5:56PM EST
Two people in their 20s have been critically injured in a shooting near a plaza in Brampton, Peel police say.
Emergency crews responded to a shooting call in the area of Central Park Drive and Graham Crescent, west of Torbram Road, just before 5 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and a woman shot.
Peel paramedics said they transported the two victims to a trauma hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police have not released suspect information but said a light-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area.