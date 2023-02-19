Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating a fatal shooting in Milton Sunday morning.

In a tweet posted at 9:22 a.m., police said one person is deceased and two others are in custody.

Investigators said this shooting is “isolated to the residence and appears to be targeted.”

People should expect to see a “continued police presence” in the area of Gibson Crescent, HRPS said, as the investigation is underway.

More to come. This is a developing story.