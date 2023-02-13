

The Canadian Press





Two people have been taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a blast destroyed multiple homes in an east Ottawa suburb.

Reid Purdy of the Ottawa Paramedic Service says the two had to be extricated after the explosion in Orleans, while three other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Another five people were assessed at the scene and released.

Ottawa deputy fire chief David Matschke says the explosion occurred around 6:18 a.m. local time and affected four homes that were under construction.

The Ottawa fire service previously said the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

Amy Bond of the Ottawa Police Service says police are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to investigate the explosion.

Orleans South city councillor Catherine Kitts says the Canadian Red Cross and Salvation Army are en route to assist, adding that the explosion is "an incredibly distressing event" for residents.

Officials were expected to provide more updates throughout the day.