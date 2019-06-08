Two people in serious condition after reported shooting on TTC bus
Police tape is shown at the scene of a shooting near Bloor Street and Islington Avenue early Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 8, 2019 7:55AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 8, 2019 7:57AM EDT
Two people were taken to hospital in serious condition after a reported shooting on a TTC bus in Etobicoke early Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Bloor Street and Islington Avenue at around 4:20 a.m.
Police have not confirmed the precise location of the shooting at this point, though reports from the scene suggest that it occurred on a TTC bus in the area.
On Saturday morning, a TTC bus could be seen behind the police tape with at least one visible bullet hole in its window.
Paramedics say that both victims are expected to survive.