

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital in serious condition after a reported shooting on a TTC bus in Etobicoke early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Bloor Street and Islington Avenue at around 4:20 a.m.

Police have not confirmed the precise location of the shooting at this point, though reports from the scene suggest that it occurred on a TTC bus in the area.

On Saturday morning, a TTC bus could be seen behind the police tape with at least one visible bullet hole in its window.

Paramedics say that both victims are expected to survive.