Two people in serious condition after stabbing downtown
Police tape is shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation near Yonge and Gould streets on Monday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 5:36AM EDT
Two males were rushed to hospital in serious condition after a double stabbing in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.
It happened near Yonge Street and Gould Street just after 2 a.m.
Reports from the scene indicate that an altercation started inside a bar and then spilled out into the street.
Police say that no arrests have been made so far.