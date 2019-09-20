

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two people including a firefighter were taken to hospital after a two-alarm fire in Scarborough.

Toronto fire was called in a home on Bingley Road near the Toronto Zoo around 8:20 p.m. for reports of smoke coming out of the roof.

When firefighters arrived, the house had become fully engulfed by fire as heavy black smoke was billowing out.

Toronto fire said the main was located in the second floor of the home. A car which was in front of the house also caught fire.

The fire has been knocked down. The blaze reached a two-alarm response.

The residents of the house were able to get out of the house, Toronto fire said.

Paramedics said they took two people to a hospital with minor injuries.

Toronto fire said a firefighter was injured after object fell on his head. An elderly resident was also taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Fire inspectors will be attending the scene.