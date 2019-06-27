

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a patio in the Port Credit area in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.

Two vehicles collided near Lakeshore Road East and Stavebank Road at around 3:50 p.m. According to Peel Regional Police, the collision caused one of the vehicles to slam into the patio.

A man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, while a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor Injuries following the collision, Peel police said.

Police could not immediately say if the people who were injured had been sitting on the patio.

Roads in the area have been shut down as the Major Collision Bureau investigates the collision.