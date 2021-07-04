Two people were injured after a fight erupted inside a gas station convenience store in Mississauga on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Mavis and Cantay roads, just south of Highway 401, around 12:20 a.m. after receiving a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived at the scene, they found several injured people.

One person was transported to a trauma centre in non-life threatening condition while another person was taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries. A third person was assessed at the scene, paramedics confirmed.

Police say two people have been taken into custody. No charges have been laid so far.

Speaking with CP24, one of the victims said that an individual he believed was impaired was creating a disturbance and “badmouthing” the staff.

“I felt offended and I felt the need to help the other person in there,” the victim, who identified himself as Nick, said. “As I was stepping in, an altercation erupted and I was actually hurt. I was stabbed in the neck.”

The victim said he was stabbed with a large piece of glass and required eight stitches.

The door to the convenience store appears to have been broken in the altercation and blood can be seen around the door.

Police are urging anyone with information or who may have been in the area around the time of the incident to contact 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.