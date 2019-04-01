

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Two people have been injured after a fire at a highrise building in the city’s Parkdale neighbourhood Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jameson Avenue and King Street around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a two-alarm fire on the sixth floor of a building.

Toronto Fire said that when crews arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the building. At least one person had to be removed from the unit, Toronto Fire said.

Two people have been reported injured by police.

Paramedics said that one patient was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The injuries of the second victim is not known.

The fire has since been knocked down, police said.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.