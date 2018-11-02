

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people have been taken to hospital, including in one life-threatening condition, following a rush-hour-collision in Vaughan.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Rutherford Road near the Rutherford GO Station at around 6:45 a.m.

Police say that the driver of one of the vehicles is in life-threatening condition while the driver of the other vehicle is believed to have serious injuries.

Rutherford Road has been closed between Dufferin and Keele streets as police investigate.

GO Transit says that GO buses are currently unable to access the bus loop at Rutherford GO Station as a result.