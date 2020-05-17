

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two people have been injured after a shooting in North York Sunday evening.

Toronto police were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East for reports of shot fired.

One person was initially reported to have been shot, but police said they later located a second shooting victim.

Toronto paramedics said two male victims were transported to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are investigating.