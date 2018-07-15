

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Charges have been laid and two people have been injured after a vehicle was swarmed near the city’s waterfront Sunday afternoon.

It happened at Bay and Harbour streets at around 5:45 p.m.

Toronto police originally described the incident as a hit-and-run and said a female driver in a white hatchback was spotted fleeing north on Bay Street.

However police at the scene later said that the driver fled to escape after her vehicle was surrounded by people who attacked it. According to police, several people who appeared to be intoxicated tried to damage the vehicle, with one person smashing a passenger window and another jumping on the hood when the driver tried to flee.

Toronto police said two of the assailants were injured by the fleeing vehicle.

However Toronto Paramedic Services said they treated only one person. Paramedics said one man believed to be in his 20s was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle drove a short distance away from the scene and then waited for police