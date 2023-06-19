Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision on the border road of Brampton and Caledon on Monday evening.

Peel EMS tells CP24 that the crash happened on Mayfield Road near Queen Mary Drive.

Preliminary information from EMS suggests that at least one of the vehicles involved was a motorcycle.

One person was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto as a result of the crash, indicating they suffered serious injuries. The other person was transported to a local hospital.

Police have not released any further details about the circumstances leading up to the collision or the severity of the injuries suffered by the two individuals.

The Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Caledon detachment is currently investigating the crash.

Mayfield Road is closed between McLaughlin and Chinguacousy roads, and police are urging drivers to avoid the area for the time being.