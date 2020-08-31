

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people have been injured by gunfire after multiple shots rang out in Brampton Monday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call about gunshots in the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road at around 3:44 p.m.

Officers located one victim suffering from gunshot wounds in that area.

Another victim, a male, was found in the area of Hurontario Street and Steeles Avenue. He was transported to hospital by Peel Regional Paramedic services. Police did not have any information about his condition.

There is currently no suspect information or details about what led to the shooting.