

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people have been injured in a reported stabbing in the city’s Emery neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area of Finch Avenue and Ardwick Boulevard, east of Islington Avenue, shortly before 9 p.m.

One of the victims – a man in his 20s – sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital, while another person sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

There is no information on possible suspects so far.