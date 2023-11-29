Two people injured in Etobicoke collision; police search for driver who fled
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2023 6:41PM EST
Two people have been injured in a collision in Etobicoke, and police are searching for a driver who has fled.
It occurred in the area of Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27, south of Finch Avenue West, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Toronto police say a black sedan became involved in several collisions.
Two adult patients were transported to the hospital, Toronto paramedics say. One has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries.
Police say the driver involved left the scene in an unknown direction.