Two people have been injured in a collision in Etobicoke, and police are searching for a driver who has fled.

It occurred in the area of Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27, south of Finch Avenue West, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Toronto police say a black sedan became involved in several collisions.

Two adult patients were transported to the hospital, Toronto paramedics say. One has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries.

Police say the driver involved left the scene in an unknown direction.