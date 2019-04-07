

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital following a collision in the city’s Financial District overnight.

It happened at Bay and Wellington streets at around 1:50 a.m.

Two vehicles collided in the intersection. Images from the scene showed a black vehicle with damage to the front driver’s side and another vehicle with front-end damage.

Police said two people were transported to hospital, however the injuries are not believed to be serious.

Police did not say what may have caused the collision. They said that unspecified charges are pending in the crash.