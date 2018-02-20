Two people injured in North York stabbing
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 6:51PM EST
Toronto police say two people were injured in a stabbing in North York Monday evening.
It happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street shortly after 6 p.m.
Police said they responded to the area after receiving a report about a man with a knife.
Two victims were found with injuries and one of them was transported to hospital to be treated. Police did not describe the extent of their injuries.
One person with a weapon was taken into custody, police said.