

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say two people were injured in a stabbing in North York Monday evening.

It happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street shortly after 6 p.m.

Police said they responded to the area after receiving a report about a man with a knife.

Two victims were found with injuries and one of them was transported to hospital to be treated. Police did not describe the extent of their injuries.

One person with a weapon was taken into custody, police said.