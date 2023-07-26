Two people injured in Oshawa, Ont. house fire
Published Wednesday, July 26, 2023 7:02AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 26, 2023 7:02AM EDT
Crews are battling a working house fire in Oshawa on Wednesday morning.
A tweet published by Oshawa Fire Services said firefighters were on the scene at Wilson Road and Bloor Street in Oshawa, Ont.
Two adults have sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Durham Regional Police.
The service asked residents to avoid the area while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
This is a developing story. More to come...