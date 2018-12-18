

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a double stabbing in Rexdale.

It happened in the area of Finch Avenue and Silverstone Drive on Tuesday at around 7 p.m.

Police said two people were found with multiple stab wounds and were taken to hospital.

The incident may have started as a robbery, police said.

Police said they are searching for three male suspects. The first suspect has been described as a black man in his 20s with bushy black hair who was wearing a "The North Face" jacket at the time. The second suspect has been described as a black man in his 20s wearing all black clothing with short or shaved hair. The third suspect has been described as a light brown male standing about six-feet tall.

Police said the suspects may have fled in a black car.