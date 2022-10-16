The OPP is investigating a serious, single-vehicle collision in the Kawartha Lakes area.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on County Road 8, which is also known as Glenarm Road.

According to police, the vehicle’s driver was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma center with serious injuries. The passenger was taken to a local hospital with undetermined injuries.

County Road 8 remains closed while members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionist investigate. Detours are currently set up at County Road 46 and Farms Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police at 705-324-6741, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://www.khcrimestoppers.com/.