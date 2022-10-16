Two people injured in serious, single-vehicle collision in the Kawartha Lakes area
Published Sunday, October 16, 2022 2:47PM EDT
The OPP is investigating a serious, single-vehicle collision in the Kawartha Lakes area.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on County Road 8, which is also known as Glenarm Road.
According to police, the vehicle’s driver was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma center with serious injuries. The passenger was taken to a local hospital with undetermined injuries.
County Road 8 remains closed while members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionist investigate. Detours are currently set up at County Road 46 and Farms Road.
Glenarm rd is closed. #CKLOPP are on scene for a serious collision. Detours are set up between Farms Rd & 46. Please avoid the area as the road will be closed for several hours, more info will be provided when available. ^ln pic.twitter.com/iIsQvI2GRR— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 16, 2022
Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police at 705-324-6741, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://www.khcrimestoppers.com/.