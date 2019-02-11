

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital following a shooting at a plaza in Etobicoke Sunday night.

Police responded to the plaza at Dixon Road and Islington Avenue at around 10:40 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Shell casings were located at the scene and a number of vehicles were found with bullet holes, but the victims were not immediately found.

A short time later, police said two victims had been located and were being transported to hospital by paramedics.

Police said the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

There is currently no information about suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.