Two people injured in shooting at Etobicoke plaza
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 11, 2019 7:15AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 11, 2019 8:55AM EST
Two people were taken to hospital following a shooting at a plaza in Etobicoke Sunday night.
Police responded to the plaza at Dixon Road and Islington Avenue at around 10:40 p.m. following reports of a shooting.
Shell casings were located at the scene and a number of vehicles were found with bullet holes, but the victims were not immediately found.
A short time later, police said two victims had been located and were being transported to hospital by paramedics.
Police said the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
There is currently no information about suspects.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.