

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two people have been injured in a shooting in north Etobicoke Wednesday evening.

It happened near Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue, north of Finch Avenue West, around 6:15 p.m.

Toronto police say they received reports of multiple gunshots heard.

Two victims have been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Toronto paramedics say.

There is no suspect information at this time.

More to come.