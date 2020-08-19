Two people injured in shooting in north Etobicoke
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Etobicoke.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:49PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 19, 2020 7:20PM EDT
Two people have been injured in a shooting in north Etobicoke Wednesday evening.
It happened near Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue, north of Finch Avenue West, around 6:15 p.m.
Toronto police say they received reports of multiple gunshots heard.
Two victims have been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Toronto paramedics say.
There is no suspect information at this time.
More to come.