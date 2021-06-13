Two people have been injured after being shot in Scarborough Sunday evening.

Toronto police were called to the area of Danforth Road and Savarin Street, north of Eglinton Avenue East, at around 10:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

There is no immediate word on their condition.

Police said they have taken two people in custody and they are not looking for other suspects.

More to come.