

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital following a stabbing in the Kipling Heights area overnight.

It happened inside a home on Hinton Road, in the area of Kipling Avenue and Brookmere Road, at around 2 a.m.

Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said all the parties were known to each other. The motive is not yet known.

The suspect is still outstanding, police said.