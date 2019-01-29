

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people were injured after a stabbing at a bar in midtown Toronto Tuesday night.

It happened at a bar at Yonge Street and Erskine Avneue, a few blocks north of Eglinton Avenue, at around 7 p.m.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a man walk into the bar and stab another man.

Several bystanders came to the aid of the victim.

“People inside the bar, when they saw the fight was happening and the knife was produced and the person was stabbed, several people intervened and came to the assistance of the person who was being stabbed and ended up holding down the suspect, holding him on the floor until police arrived and could place him under arrest,” Insp. Jim Gotell told CP24 at the scene.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Another person was treated for minor injuries.

Police said one person was taken into custody at the scene and a knife was recovered.