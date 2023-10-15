Two people are dead following a four-vehicle crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga early this morning.

The collision occurred in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway at Mississauga Road shortly after midnight.

Police have not released any information about the two people killed in the crash.

The crash fully closed the eastbound lanes of the highway between Erin Mills Parkway and Mississauga Road for several hours.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 416-427-3678.