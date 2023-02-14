Two people have died and two others are in life-threatening condition in hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Etobicoke.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday on the Dundas exit ramp off the southbound Highway 427.

According to Toronto police, one of the vehicles involved in the collision rolled over and caught fire.

Toronto paramedics said they treated four patients.

Two were taken to a local trauma centre.

Two others were pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Drivers should note that the southbound Highway 427 ramp at Dundas Street remains closed as police investigate.

People are being advised to consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story. More to come.