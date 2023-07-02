Two people are missing after a landslide in Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region following torrential rain on Saturday.

Provincial police say they believe a man and a woman were trying to clear debris left by the storm from a road in Rivière-Éternité, Que. on Saturday afternoon when a river surge caused a landslide.

Police spokesman Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says they were then swept away by the current.

Police say a third person, a man in his 40s, was rescued from the river and taken to hospital.

He remains in critical condition.

Rivière-Éternité has declared a state of emergency and recommended the community's 400 residents evacuate.

